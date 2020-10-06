The Miami Marlins don’t reach the postseason very often, but they certainly make it count when they do. Miami has won all seven of its playoff series, capturing the World Series in both 1997 and 2003 before knocking off the Chicago Cubs in impressive fashion in their National League Wild Card Series. The Marlins take the first step toward winning another postseason matchup when they face the NL East-rival Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of their NL Division Series on Tuesday.

First pitch at Minute Maid Park in Houston is set for 2:08 p.m. ET. Atlanta is the -200 favorite on the money line in the latest Braves vs. Marlins odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Marlins vs. Braves picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch 10,000 times, returned more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line picks, and anyone who followed it saw huge rewards. It also got off to a hot start in the first week of the 2020 MLB Playoffs, hitting all three top-rated money-line MLB picks — including the Cardinals (+150) in Game 1 against the Padres — and returning almost $300 on the week.

Now, the model has dialed in on Braves vs. Marlins. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB odds from William Hill and trends for Marlins vs. Braves:

Braves vs. Marlins money line: Atlanta -200, Miami +180

Braves vs. Marlins run line: Atlanta -1.5

Braves vs. Marlins over-under: 7.5 runs

ATL: The Braves are 10-1 in their last 11 games against teams with a winning record

MIA: The Marlins are 5-0 in their last five playoff games as underdogs

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta gave up 24 runs over its final three games of the regular season, losing two of them. The pitching staff turned things around in a big way against Cincinnati as nine hurlers combined to toss 22 scoreless innings in the two-game sweep. And they’ll have had plenty of rest since only three of them appeared in both contests.

Max Fried continued his sensational campaign in the series opener, scattering six hits over seven frames. The 26-year-old left-hander went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA in 11 starts during the regular season, serving up only two home runs in 56 innings. Dating back to his last loss on Sept. 15, 2019 at Washington, Fried has allowed more than two runs once in 13 starts — a three-run outing against the Nationals on Sept. 5.

Why you should back the Marlins

Miami has won five of its last six contests, outscoring its opponents 20-6 in the victories. The Marlins permitted four hits in their series-opening 5-1 victory and had five pitchers combine on a five-hit shutout in the clincher. Corey Dickerson recorded only one hit against the Cubs, but it was a big one — a three-run homer during Miami’s five-run seventh inning in Game 1, and Jesus Aguilar launched a two-run shot in that frame after going 15-for-40 with two blasts and eight RBIs against Atlanta during the regular season.

Sandy Alcantara has yet to lose against the Braves in his career, posting a 2.41 ERA without recording a decision in three career starts. The 25-year-old right-hander picked up the victory against the Cubs in their series opener after yielding just one run and three hits over 6 ⅔ innings. Meanwhile, Miami’s bullpen has allowed only two hits over 6 ⅔ frames thus far this postseason.

How to make Braves vs. Marlins picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning over on the total, as the simulation is calling for close to nine runs. It also says one side of the money line has the value. Head to SportsLine now to see the pick.

So who wins Marlins vs. Braves? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side to jump on, all from the advanced model that returned over $1,400 on MLB picks last year and got off to a hot start in the 2020 MLB Playoffs.