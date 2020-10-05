Jimmy Butler yells at his bench and stares down LeBron James, saying the Lakers are in trouble as the Heat win Game 3.

The Miami Heat faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals mere minutes ago, where the Miami Heat stunned the Lakers, winning the bout, 115-104.

This win comes behind a masterful performance from the Heat’s leader, Jimmy Butler, who carried the Heat on the offensive end and set the tone on the defensive end of the floor as well.

The Miami Heat were given absolutely no chance to win a single game in this series once Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic suffered injuries but the Heat pulled through for the upset win tonight, making the Finals more interesting than a 4-0 sweep from the Lakers.

Jimmy Butler is hyped after scoring his 40th point of the night.

The Lakers had absolutely no answer for Jimmy Butler tonight as he was getting to his spots with ease and knocking down those shots, or being aggressive in the paint to draw fouls for free throws.

With 1:13 left in the 4th quarter, Butler puts his head down and drives to the basket and makes a bank shot over Markieff Morris, scoring his 40th point of the night.

The Marquette graduate was ecstatic following this basket, yelling out, “They’re/Your’re in trouble!” as he approached his bench and stared down LeBron James.

Jimmy Butler looked LeBron James straight in his face and tells him: “You’re in trouble.”pic.twitter.com/aCO9XX1gJR — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) October 5, 2020

“They’re in trouble.” Talk that talk, Jimmy. pic.twitter.com/riouy6Rb82 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2020

How has Jimmy Butler been performing in these Finals?

He produced an absolute masterpiece in tonight’s Game 3, notching 40 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds, becoming only the 3rd player in NBA Finals history to have a 40 point triple double. The only other players to perform this feat are LeBron James and Jerry West.

He had a 25 points & 13 assists game in Game 2, along with 23 points in Game 1.

He has been the offensive and defensive engine for the Heat in not only these Finals, but throughout the 2020 Playoffs.