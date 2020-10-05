In another controversial statement, Kevin Durant went on CJ McCollum’s podcast and said he’d be best suited to a bench role in a championship squad.

CJ McCollum’s Pull Up Podcast first came into the news when Kevin Durant and CJ McCollum staged a Twitter war over 2 years ago.

That incident brought some much-needed attention to McCollum’s newly started podcast back then. Returning to CJ’s podcast, Kevin Durant continued with his line of controversial statements of late.

Also Read: ‘Kendrick Perkins termed you ‘Bird Brain’- Kyrie Irving responds to LeBron James and head coach controversy

Kevin Durant believes CJ McCollum can be a bench player

Durant caused some waves on his own podcast this week when he agreed to Kyrie Irving’s statement that the Nets don’t really need a head coach.

He does not seem to be done with his hot takes, essentially saying CJ McCollum is not good enough to be a starter on a championship team. McCollum did take it pretty well, all things considered.

Flashback to last summer when Kevin Durant laughed in CJ McCollum’s face when CJ called the Blazers a contender pic.twitter.com/gCEqh4D35Q — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 12, 2019

Kevin Durant implied that CJ McCollum could at best be a 6th man on a Championship winning team, labelling him as a ‘Jason Terry 4.0’.

Check out the podcast

The conversation began when Durant asked McCollum whether he’d ever considered being a 6th man. McCollum’s reply was basically ‘I believe I could do anything’.

Durant pressed and asked him whether he’d consider being a 6th man for a ‘winner’ – a championship team. McCollum jokingly asked if KD wanted him to sign with the Warriors for $5 million.

McCollum backed up his statement by saying he’s been winning for 5 straight years – making the playoffs each year. But KD said that’s a ‘crazy mindset’ to have.

Also Read: ‘Thats not a question’: Jimmy Butler trolls Charles Barkley for ‘barber’ question post Game 3 win vs Lakers

Essentially, Durant is insinuating that being a ring-chasing 6th man on a title winner is better than being a great starter on a playoff team. It makes sense that players on fringe contenders like CJ McCollum don’t see themselves in that light, and would rather start and win as best as they can.