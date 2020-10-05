In another controversial statement, Kevin Durant went on CJ McCollum’s podcast and said he’d be best suited to a bench role in a championship squad.

CJ McCollum’s Pull Up Podcast first came into the news when Kevin Durant and CJ McCollum staged a Twitter war over 2 years ago.

That incident brought some much-needed attention to McCollum’s newly started podcast back then. Returning to CJ’s podcast, Kevin Durant continued with his line of controversial statements of late.

Kevin Durant believes CJ McCollum can be a bench player

Durant caused some waves on his own podcast this week when he agreed to Kyrie Irving’s statement that the Nets don’t really need a head coach.

He does not seem to be done with his hot takes, essentially saying CJ McCollum is not good enough to be a starter on a championship team. McCollum did take it pretty well, all things considered.

Kevin Durant implied that CJ McCollum could at best be a 6th man on a Championship winning team, labelling him as a ‘Jason Terry 4.0’.

Check out the podcast

The conversation began when Durant asked McCollum whether he’d ever considered being a 6th man. McCollum’s reply was basically ‘I believe I could do anything’.

Durant pressed and asked him whether he’d consider being a 6th man for a ‘winner’ – a championship team. McCollum jokingly asked if KD wanted him to sign with the Warriors for $5 million.

McCollum backed up his statement by saying he’s been winning for 5 straight years – making the playoffs each year. But KD said that’s a ‘crazy mindset’ to have.

Essentially, Durant is insinuating that being a ring-chasing 6th man on a title winner is better than being a great starter on a playoff team. It makes sense that players on fringe contenders like CJ McCollum don’t see themselves in that light, and would rather start and win as best as they can.

