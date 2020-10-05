Why is Chris Morris not playing for RCB: The South African all-rounder is yet to play a match in Indian Premier League 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was all praises for Delhi Capitals after losing to them by 59 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight. Speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli admitted that the Shreyas Iyer-led side is “hard to beat” in IPL 2020.

“DC [Delhi Capitals] are playing some really good cricket. Their batting is fearless. They have got pace, they have got good spinners. I won’t say they are unbeatable, but they will be hard to beat. Against this side, you have to bring your A game. We didn’t tonight,” Kohli said.

Being asked about where Bangalore lost the track especially after making a brief comeback in the first innings, Kohli highlighted his fielders dropping catches and the team, as a whole, failing to execute plans in the death overs.

“It didn’t go our way. They got off to a great start, in the next eight we pulled them back, but the last chase got away from us. As I said, we need to grab important chances. It is not like we are dropping half chances, but sitters. Again the execution at the end was not spot on,” Kohli added.

Virat Kohli hints at Chris Morris playing in CSK vs RCB match

With three victories and a couple of losses in five matches, RCB are at the third position on the points table. Laying emphasis on more professionalism, Kohli didn’t consider chasing as their weakest link in IPL 2020.

“The good thing is that we have won three out of five [matches]. We know we are playing good cricket. We just need to be professional in those big moments. The conversation around chasing has been to have one big partnership. With dew setting in, if you have eight wickets in hand in the last 10 [overs], the game is on even if you need 100 or more,” Kohli further added.

While Royal Challengers missed the services of spinner Adam Zampa due to an illness tonight, Kohli talked about the possibility of all-rounder Chris Morris taking fielding in their next match against Chennai Super Kings on October 10. It is worth mentioning that the 33-year old player had been recovering from an injury all this while.

Putting in some daily work to prepare for this heat 🔥. Btw pls tag and ask @Tipo_Morris why he’s making those sounds in the background 😂. pic.twitter.com/xfdYrvQRsH — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 23, 2020

“Chris [Morris] was really close to playing today but he didn’t rally make it. We have four days before the next game, so hopefully he will be ready,” Kohli mentioned.

Morris, who has played for Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in the past, was bought for a whopping INR 10 crore by Bangalore in this year’s auction. While he can be a like-for-like replacement for Chris Morris, Royal Challengers might also play him for some other player depending on the rest of their combination.