Adam Zampa not playing: The leg-spinner from Royal Challengers Bangalore will miss this match against Delhi Capitals.

During the 19th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has won the toss and chose to field.

“We’ll bowl first. Same pitch as last night, played brilliantly, ball was coming on to the bat. In the second half, we saw one partnership and CSK cruised through. With the dew in, you’re really not out of the game when batting second. I’m glad that I was able to make a contribution. The whole team putting their hand up.

ALSO READ: Who has replaced Amit Mishra in Delhi Capitals Playing XI vs RCB?

“He’s [Devdutt Padikkal] someone who has come and taken the tournament by storm. We have won those crucial moments in the first four matches. Three wins early on will allow you to play positively,” Kohli said during the toss.

Why is Adam Zampa not playing today’s IPL 2020 match vs Delhi Capitals?

Despite coming on the back of beating Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, RCB made a couple of changes to their Playing XI. All-rounder Moeen Ali and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj have been included for all-rounder Gurkeerat Singh Mann and spinner Adam Zampa.

In the seven overs that the Australian spinner had bowled in two outings in IPL 2020, he had leaked 80 runs for a lone wicket.

“Adam Zampa misses out with a stomach bug. He was dehydrated after the day game [vs RR],” Kohli added. To accommodate a bowler in Zampa, RCB have had to play an extra bowling option in Siraj.

RCB have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Moeen Ali and Mohammed Siraj play their first match of the Dream11 IPL! 🤩#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/ZQg65mrxd6 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 5, 2020

Having made his IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017, Siraj has been representing RCB since IPL 2018. In 20 T20s for Royal Challengers, Siraj has dismissed 18 batsmen at an average of 35.33, an economy rate of 9.20 and a strike rate of 23.06.