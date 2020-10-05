LeBron James walked off the court before the last possession by the Heat ended. His unsportsmanlike conduct has invited ridicule from all quarters.

On a night when the Lakers were unable to truly click on either end of the floor, they got their backsides handed to them by Jimmy Butler.

Also Read: ‘You’re in trouble’: Jimmy Butler stares down LeBron James in Lakers’ Game 3 loss vs Heat

The Heat superstar had one of the best Finals statlines of all time as he carried the load for the team on the offensive end. Butler played 45 minutes in the game and coupled a 40-point triple double with 2 steals and 2 blocks each.

LeBron James acts like a sore loser, walks off the court before the end of Game 3

With around 10 seconds left in the game and with Jimmy Butler dribbling the ball out to see out the game, James left the floor. He went straight down the tunnel into the locker room.

In a game where James committed two crucial traveling violations and 8 turnovers overall, he could be assigned a large part of the blame for their loss.

Also Read: ‘Travel called on LeBron James, 2020’s wild’: Lakers star furious with refs for two travel calls in Game 3 vs Heat

LeBron walked off the court with 10 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/zTvwZhHDq5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 5, 2020

Later on in the press conference, James was in no mood to apologize for his pouting either. When asked about why he walked off the court – whether it was because they’d already lost or because he was frustrated, James said ‘Both’.

LeBron on if he walked off the court early because he thought the game was over or out of frustration “Both” pic.twitter.com/vH61O4rDCS — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 5, 2020

James will be out for blood in Game 4, of that there’s no doubt. He’s never lost a series after going 2-0 up, and the Lakers will definitely have Anthony Davis playing better than he did this time. James will find a way to get AD more involved.