Week 4 is nearly over in the 2020 NFL season.

Now we’re getting a really good idea about the bad teams in the league, and there are some really, really, really bad teams.

And that’s why we do these rankings, as those bad teams look like they could be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, where the prize could be Trevor Lawrence, the superstar-in-the-making Clemson quarterback.

So let’s run through our second edition of the un-power rankings in the NFL and see which fan bases should start hoping their teams truly tank for Trevor (and, while we’re at it, Justin Fields could be a great pick too!).

9

Houston Texans



They’re 0-4, and while we keep expecting the team to rebound at some point, it’s now alarming how bad they are. Could they be terrible enough to grab a top-two pick? Since they have Deshaun Watson, the prudent move would be to trade down and get back some picks that they’ve lost due to some wild Bill O’Brien trades. But I’m getting ahead of myself here.

8

Denver Broncos



Beating the Jets doesn’t mean much, but their defense is good enough to win another game or two, and when Drew Lock comes back, maybe the offense is better, too.

7

Jacksonville Jaguars



After that surprise Week 1 win over the Colts, the Jags have become who we thought they were. Maybe it’s time for Gardner Minshew to hear the doubters?

6

Atlanta Falcons



We’ll see what happens on Monday against the Packers, but if they lose, they’re 0-4.

5

Miami Dolphins



They’re not great, but they’ve also played the Pats, Bills and Seahawks. I think they can beat up on some bad teams (two plays against the Jets!) and be better than the worst.

4

Detroit Lions



(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Woof. Aside from a win by three over the Cardinals, this team is giving up points all over the place. But their next two games are at Jacksonville and at Atlanta, which could help.

3

Washington Football Team



Just like everyone else in the NFC East, they could either win the division or end up with a top pick. The latter is more likely with this franchise.

2

New York Giants



Daniel Jones had a chance … but he threw it away. Again. The turnovers are alarming and maddening, and if the Giants continue being this terrible, we could see them pull a Cardinals and draft a QB to replace Jones.

1

New York Jets



Gahhhhhhhhhh! I can’t imagine the franchise would hold on to Sam Darnold instead of drafting one of the top two QBs … right?