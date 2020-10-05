Week 4 is nearly over in the 2020 NFL season.

Now we’re getting a really good idea about the bad teams in the league, and there are some really, really, really bad teams.

And that’s why we do these rankings, as those bad teams look like they could be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, where the prize could be Trevor Lawrence, the superstar-in-the-making Clemson quarterback.

So let’s run through our second edition of the un-power rankings in the NFL and see which fan bases should start hoping their teams truly tank for Trevor (and, while we’re at it, Justin Fields could be a great pick too!).