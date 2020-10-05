The much awaited Welterweight Title fight between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns is off. May take place in January or February now.

December’s marquee event, UFC 256, would see a modification in its main event, as the official bout between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns, for the Welterweight title is off as per reports. The fight was earlier set to headline UFC 251 (July), but due to Covid Complications Gilbert Burns was replaced by Jorge Masvidal, who on short notice, was able to cut the required weight but could not capture the title.

Following his successful recuperation, the scenario did not changed for Burns, as it was announced by Dana White that he would be the next to face Usman. While December 12, became the deferred date, however, Kamaru Usman, who after the event (UFC 251) received a 180-day medical suspension, evidently requires more time to prepare for the fight.

Also read: Darren Till Trolls Liverpool F.C. Over Shambolic Defense Against Aston Villa

The Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns UFC welterweight title is off on Dec. 12, per sources. It doesn’t have a new date at the moment, but current talk is January of February. Usman needs a little more time. No new main event yet for UFC 256. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 5, 2020

What Could Be The Replacement Fight ?

With the broke-out of this news, the slot for the UFC 256 concluder is open, and as per Helwani, UFC explored the possibility of a Heavyweight clash between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou for the event, but it seems unlikely. Another much anticipated battle that is in works is Colby Covington Vs. Jorge Masvidal, but as of now, nothing concrete can be drawn about the potential fight.

December 12, is also the date on which Conor McGregor’s proposed exhibition fight with Dustin Poirier may take place, however, talks are in place to get this bout under the purview of UFC, and who knows Conor Vs. Poirier 2, may ultimately turn out to become the feature fight of UFC 256.

Click Here For More UFC News