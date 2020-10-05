The summer transfer window is now closed when it comes to acquiring players from foreign domestic leagues, and there was some late movement on transfer deadline day. Arsenal stole the headlines after signing Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid. Manchester United made a couple moves, including signing Edinson Cavani, and some other teams were able to secure some interest, low-risk loan moves that could pay off. But who are the winners and losers from Monday?

Losers: Fulham

They needed a big boost in central defense, and they didn’t get it. Joachim Andersen isn’t the answer for their defensive woes. He’s a decent defender and he has good size, but if he were anything great wouldn’t he have more than one appearance for Denmark? On Lyon’s path to the Champions League semifinals, he played just six games in the entire competition. He didn’t play in the quarterfinals or semifinals at all and was a sub in the round of 16 second leg against Juventus.

They didn’t land the right defender they were reportedly after.

Winners: Benfica

This is the team that got the defender. Here you’ve got Benfica selling Ruben Dias to Manchester City for $68 million, while landing Nicolas Otamendi as part of the deal while getting the guy Fulham missed out on — Barcelona’s Jean-Clair Todibo. Tobido is quite in experienced, but he showed flashes of elite potential while at Schalke last season on loan. Benfica cash in, get two good defender and once again come away winners.

Not to mention than signed Gremio’s Everton Cebolinha as well earlier in the window.

Loser: Lionel Messi

Barcelona had a chance to impress and maybe win Messi over ahead of his expected departure next summer. So did the club bring in top-level players that elevated this team? Nope. No Memphis Depay, no star striker while sending his best buddy Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid. The only thing they announced on Monday was that their 2019-20 economic year ended with €97 million ($115 million) in loses, mostly caused by the effects of COVID-19. The jury is still out on whether it was money well spent on Sergino Dest, but Barca don’t seem any better than what we really saw in August.

Winner: Edinson Cavani

A surely nice paycheck. He has to become an instant starter in a side that never replaced Romelu Lukaku’s output. Cavani still has plenty left in the tank and he will be well rested and hungry to deliver. Sure, United’s woes are in the back line, and this doesn’t do anything to really fix that, but he will win them some games, and early.

Winner: Arsenal’s defense

Landing Thomas Partey will be a massive move for Arsenal. He’s better than Lucas Torreira (loaned to Atletico Madrid) and Matteo Guendouzi (loaned to Hertha Berlin), and the Gunners’ defense benefits the most here. We all know it is an inconsistent defense that is improved with Gabriel, but what he brings defensively in the middle should lighten the workload for those defenders and help them suffer less defensively on the counter.