This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Tom Brady, it seems, is still very, very good at football. Even at the very old age of 43.

If you needed more proof of that all you had to do was check out his performance in Sunday’s win over the Chargers in which Brady casually threw five TD passes and finished with 369 yards passing.

Sure, he had another pick six that had everyone making jokes, but then he came right back and went back to being the Tom Brady that we’ve been seeing pretty much since the year 2001.

It’s really hard to believe what Brady is doing as a QB in the NFL at age 43. His five TD passes on Sunday went to five different receivers, which is the first time he’s done that in his legendary career.

More stunningly, however, is that now he owns a new NFL record – he’s the oldest QB in history to throw 5 TD passes in a game. The QB who used to hold that record was Warren Moon, who did it when he was the ripe age of 40.

What Brady is doing this year is pretty darn impressive. He’s had some struggles, sure, but he has the Bucs at 3-1 and sitting atop the NFC South standings.

Everyone wondered what he might have in the tank this year, given his age and starting with a new team after spending the first 900 years of his career with the Patriots.

It’s starting to feel like he has a bunch left in the tank and the more comfortable he gets with his new teammates the more wins are likely to come Tampa’s way.

Maybe he’ll break some more records along the way, too.

Sunday’s biggest winner: Tyler Herro’s snarl.

The Miami Heat won Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night and Herro’s mean mug at the end of the game had everyone on Twitter making some pretty good jokes.

Quick hits: Fans laughing at Cowboys… Why Ramsey, Tate fought each other… OBJ’s ridiculous TD… And more.

– Lots of NFL fans were laughing Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys after their loss to the Browns on Sunday.

– Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate had a very personal reason for their fight after Sunday’s game.

– Odell Beckham Jr.’s ridiculous TD saved the Browns on Sunday.

– Cris Collinsworth didn’t seem excited about wearing a mask Sunday night.

– Soccer fans roasted Liverpool after they got blown out Sunday.

– You need to watch Jim Carrey and Alec Baldwin as Biden and Trump in their hilarious ‘SNL’ presidential debate.