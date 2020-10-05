“This is real, this is him. That’s why it feels so strong” – Triple H on Roman Reigns’ new character. The Big Dog has a new attitude and goes by the ‘Tribal Chief’ now.

Fans have long seen Roman Reigns as John Cena 2.0. Many believed that like the face of the company before him, Reigns would play the role of the white meat baby face for all of his career in the WWE. However, a surprise was in order for the fans when the Samoan returned at SummerSlam.

Not only did he turn heel but Roman was more intriguing than he has ever been at any point in his career. He has become one of the most compelling characters in the show and his feud with Jey Uso is one of the most detailed and intricate pieces of storytelling the WWE have pulled off in recent years.

Triple H on Roman Reigns’ new character

Triple H, who prominently featured in the early stages of Roman Reigns career believes that this is the finished product of the former Shield member.

“I think what you are seeing now is the full finished product,” Triple H said on the latest edition of WWE’s “The Bump”. “Everybody goes through evolutions of who they are, what they want to be, what they want to accomplish with their life and their career. And for Roman, it’s always been different because of his family background and because of the dynamics of his family – all of the Samoan Dynasty, so to speak. And when you step into that arena with the pressure of your family on you, including The Rock, it’s heavy in what can you accomplish and what can you do?

“As you rise up through that – when you look at Roman, it’s hard not to think that this guy has everything possible to be not only a star in the WWE but in anything he wants to do. He looks like a movie star, he’s one of the most athletic guys on any roster, he’s smart, he’s articulate, he’s controlled and composed, he doesn’t get rattled, he doesn’t panic, he doesn’t stress – everything you could want.

“This is real, this is him. That’s why it feels so strong”

“It takes a while to develop what’s there, I guess, and to trust in yourself that’s what you need to be to move on in life and as you move on through that, those goals change,” Triple H continued. “What you see now, to me, is the finished article.

“This is the Roman Reigns that knows what he wants, has what he wants, is at the head of the table for his entire family. To me, I love what he’s doing right now. This is him. It’s honest and true. This is real, this is him. That’s why it feels so strong, and what he did on Sunday was proof to the world that maybe with the argument of a few people, he’s on a different level.

“There were moments in time in different eras of the business that you knew there were certain players, certain performers that were on a different level from everyone else on a day-to-day basis – just executing at a different level. Roman is there.”

