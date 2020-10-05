Jimmy Butler matches Charles Barkley’s energy on Game Time Live after putting up insane Game 3 performance to beat the Lakers.

After the monster showing Jimmy Butler had in the Game 3 of the Finals, he was invited on Game Time Live. Jimmy Butler put up a 40 point triple-double, finishing the game with 40 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists. Jimmy made history by becoming only the third player to ever do so.

The other two players who have recorded a 40point triple-double in the Finals are LeBron James and Jerry West. What made this even more impressive was that he shot 70% from the field. Jimmy Butler absolutely willed the Heat to stay alive in the Finals and carried them to their first Finals victory.

Charles Barkley used Jimmy Butler being on-air as an opportunity to ask something that has been on his mind for a while.

Charles Barkley to Jimmy Butler on NBATV; “I have a question…you clearly have not made it to the barber in the bubble.” (via @JaredWeissNBA) 💀💀💀 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 5, 2020

“That’s not a question”: Jimmy Butler’s response to Chuck

Jimmy responded to Chuck with the same Chuck energy and we love it! Jimmy responds to Chuck’s first statement by saying that’s not a question. Then Chuck turned out and said “Clearly you have not made it to a barber.” Jimmy responded to this as well by saying it is not a question.

The clip of the interview

“Jimmy Butler was the best player on the court”: Charles Barkley

Chuck was all praise for Jimmy Butler and the Heat after they won the Game 3. He went on to point out flaws in the Lakers after doing so.

Charles believes the Lakers do not perform when Anthony Davis struggles on the floor. He went on to say that LeBron is great, but the Lakers struggle whenever AD is not his best. He also said that the Lakers are a team of two stars and the rest are JAGs(Just Another Guy).