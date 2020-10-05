Kyle Kuzma says he is very thankful for being on the roster and also, all of the Lakers’ fortunes this 2020 season.

Ever since LeBron James made it onto the Los Angeles Lakers roster, it was being speculated that James would demand a trade from the front office to have a more established superstar on the Lakers roster.

This however, would mean trading away a lot of their young talent, which eventually did happen in late June of 2019.

The Lakers’ young star Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart were all shipped off to New Orleans for superstar big man, Anthony Davis.

One name was missing from this substantial trade package, that name being then sophomore player, Kyle Kuzma.

Also read: “He went to the finals”: Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma snaps at Stephen A Smith for comparing Dwight Howard to Paul George

Kyle Kuzma thankful to not be part of Anthony Davis traded

Many believed that including Kuzma in the trade package for Anthony Davis would make or break the deal between the two teams; however, the Lakers were insistent on keeping the young stretch 4 on their roster.

When asked about the circumstances of the trade and how he felt about the ordeal, Kuzma had a bit of banter but eventually divulged into saying he is grateful for the opportunity he has been given.

LeBron James was at the helm of working out that trade package for the Lakers and desperately wanted to keep hold of Kuzma. In his statement, Kuzma thanks the Lakers for helping him reach his first NBA Finals

Last year, Lakers traded Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart for Anthony Davis. Kyle Kuzma stayed and is in The Finals. “I could have been at home enjoying myself right now…to be here, big trade…and decide to put me in the mix to try to win a championship I’m very thankful” — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) September 29, 2020

Kuzma was also inquired about his experience, playing in the NBA Finals, to which he said, “I’m out there competing and it’s been fun. Playing in the NBA Finals is a dream for me. I love it.”

How has Kyle Kuzma been performing in the Playoffs?

Kuzma definitely showed the greatest potential out of all of the young Lakers stars back in the 2018-19 season, which is probably the reason as to why the Lakers wanted to keep him.

He is averaging 10 points on just 43% from the field. However, it is only his 3rd year in the league and just his first Playoffs.