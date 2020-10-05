RCB vs DC Head to Head Records: The Sportsrush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 19th match of IPL 2020.

The 19th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in Dubai tonight.

Having played four matches in the tournament so far, both Bangalore and Delhi have won three and lost one to be at the third and second position respectively on the points table.

With both RCB and DC seeming to have found a settled combination and coming on the back of individual victories, expect the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to witness a high quality contest tonight.

Unexpected variations 🤝 Lethal pace 📽️ @MishiAmit and @AnrichNortje02 speak up about their performances, milestones and what keeps them going 💙 #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/6MGjs9XfZv — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) October 4, 2020

Watch out for Royal Challengers captain Virat Kohli who announced himself in IPL 2020 after scoring his 37th IPL half-century against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. In 22 T20s against Capitals, Kohli has amassed 849 runs at an average of 65.31 and a strike rate of 140.56 including eight half-centuries.

RCB vs DC Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 24

Matches won by RCB: 15