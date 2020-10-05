This week’s waiver wire will require close attention to the injuries that took place this week and some of the injuries lagging from last week. There’s isn’t a clear standout target yet, but one may emerge as we know about the injuries from Week 4.

The new injured players to monitor: Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Browns running back Nick Chubb. And the lingering injuries to monitor (among many others): Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin and Saints receiver Michael Thomas.

Those injuries have created opportunities for other players. But it’s likely those opportunities will disappear as soon as the stars return. So be sure to learn all that you can about a player’s injury — new or old — before using a claim on his backup.

Just a side note, it’s a good time to check in on your defense and kicker situation. Are you getting enough points from those two positions? Check out free agency and see if there’s a defense with an easy upcoming schedule (like the Los Angeles Rams) or a kicker that has been sneaky excellent in scoring (like Bengals kicker Randy Bullock).

Aside from audits at those positions, here are some players you should consider adding on the waiver wire.

9

Tre’Quan Smith, WR, Saints (20%)



He’s benefitting in a big way from the absence of Thomas. With Thomas out, Smith managed five catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4. It seems he’s beginning to carve out a role in the offense, and if Thomas can’t return in Week 5, Smith will be worth owning.

8

Scotty Miller, WR, Buccaneers (11%)



Miller’s value seemingly depends upon whether Godwin is coming back. Without Godwin, Miller had a strong performance, with five catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. But I’m not sure he’ll have a big enough target share with Godwin back in the offense.

7

Arizona Defense (50%)



They’re putting up a solid number of points, even after two unimpressive performances. But they’re playing the Jets in Week 5. That’s always a good matchup. If the Cardinals are already owned in your league, Houston could be a decent pickup, too. The Texans play the Jaguars in Week 5.

6

Dalton Schultz, TE, Cowboys (33%)



He has recorded 17 catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns in the last three weeks. In Week 4, he had four catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. It doesn’t look like the Dallas defense is going to be getting better anytime soon. The Cowboys will be in shootouts, which will benefit their pass-catchers.

5

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals (25%)



He continues to see a solid target share in Cincinnati’s pass-happy offense. He finished Week 4 with four catches on seven targets with 77 yards. That followed his two-touchdown performance in Week 3. It seems Higgins is quickly building rapport with Joe Burrow.

4

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers (16%)



This guy has played out of his mind. He put up a very respectable 23 points in fantasy in Week 4, and seems to be getting better each week. Next week, he’s got New Orleans, one of the worst defenses against fantasy football. The Saints have allowed opposing quarterbacks to score 21.5 points or more this season.

3

Tim Patrick, WR, Broncos (>1%)



His monster game wasn’t a mirage. Of course, he’s not going to put up six catches, 113 yards and a touchdown every week. But Courtland Sutton is on injured reserve and the Broncos need a receiver to line up alongside Jerry Jeudy. Denver may see a lot of soft coverage if they’re trailing. It could help Patrick be fantasy relevant. Garbage time often helps fantasy receivers.

2

D’Ernest Johnson, RB, Browns (0%)



Keep an eye on what the MRI shows for Nick Chubb’s injury. That will determine Johnson’s value. But he made the most out of his opportunities, with 13 carries for 95 rushing yards. If Chubb remains out, Johnson could be a solid player for depth options.

1

Chase Edmonds, RB, Cardinals (34%)



He had been getting a few carries per game behind Kenyan Drake, who has been extremely underwhelming so far this season. With Drake leaving the fourth quarter with an injury on Sunday, it’s possible Edmonds could get his shot to step into the top running back job — and perhaps he can steal the job from Drake. Drake’s injury situation could thrust Edmonds into RB2 territory.