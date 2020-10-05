Who’s Playing

Buffalo @ Las Vegas

Current Records: Buffalo 3-0; Las Vegas 2-1

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Buffalo is currently enjoying a perfect season and is looking to extend their dominance.

It was a close one, but last week the Bills sidestepped the Los Angeles Rams for a 35-32 win. Having forecasted a close victory for Buffalo, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Buffalo QB Josh Allen was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 311 yards on 33 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Allen ended up with a passer rating of 128.90.

Meanwhile, the contest between Las Vegas and the New England Patriots last week was not a total blowout, but with Las Vegas falling 36-20 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. No one had a standout game offensively for Las Vegas, but they got scores from WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Foster Moreau. QB Derek Carr ended up with a passer rating of 119.40.

The Bills’ victory brought them up to 3-0 while the Raiders’ loss pulled them down to 2-1. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Buffalo enters the matchup with ten passing touchdowns, good for second best in the NFL. But Las Vegas comes into the game boasting the third fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at three. We’ll see which of these strengths — offense or defense — will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium — Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium — Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $374.00

Odds

The Bills are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bills as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Las Vegas and Buffalo both have one win in their last two games.

Oct 29, 2017 – Buffalo 34 vs. Las Vegas 14

Dec 04, 2016 – Las Vegas 38 vs. Buffalo 24

Top Projected Fantasy Players