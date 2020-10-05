R Ashwin mankad: The senior spinner was Delhi Capitals was seen warning Royal Challengers Bangalore’s opening batsman.

During the 19th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai, Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was seen warning Royal Challengers Bangalore opening batsman Aaron Finch for mankading.

Leading Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019, Ashwin had mankaded Rajasthan Royals opening batsman Jos Buttler to ignite a debate with respect to the dismissal which is perceived by a section of people as against the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ despite being well within the laws.

It all happened on what would have been the fourth delivery of the third over when Ashwin withdrew from his bowling action whilst bowling to Devdutt Padikkal to warn Finch who was way out of his crease.

Before the commencement of IPL 2020, Ashwin and Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting had released contrasting comments around the dismissal. One wonders if Ashwin warning and not dismissing Finch is because of any influence from Ponting.

As far as the match is concerned, RCB haven’t started well in a 197-run chase on the back of losing Padikkal (4) and Finch (13) inside the first four overs.

After Royal Challengers captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to field, Delhi posted a dominating 196/5 in 20 overs on the back of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis’ third IPL half-century, 53 (26). Playing his first IPL 2020 match, RCB’s Mohammed Siraj was the pick of their bowlers with bowling figures of 4-0-34-2.

Gentlemen’s Game Cricket @ashwinravi99 @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/cvSynPLaWB — (@NTRInsaneFan) October 5, 2020

How Twitterati reacted:

Ashwin should’ve run Finch out. Stupid of him not to. Wait for Finch to now get a match winning score #IPL2020 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) October 5, 2020

So @ashwinravi99 didn’t ‘Mankad’ Finch though he had the chance. Does this mean Coach Ponting has prevailed on him on the issue? We’ll know after the game. Meanwhile, he’s for Delhi into a strong position with wicket of Padikkal in his first over — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 5, 2020

Ah that moment! @ashwinravi99 has warned @AaronFinch5 and if he does again then he needn’t hold back! @DelhiCapitals — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 5, 2020

Well Finch was out. Ashwin is kind. I am sure Ponting is like “You should have got him out” #RCBvDC — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) October 5, 2020

