Felix Kjellberg, or as the world knows him, PewDiePie, is a name that needs little introduction. One of the biggest YouTubers on the planet, Felix’s is nothing short of a legend in the YouTube folklore by now. However, even after more than 10 years worth of content creation, Pewds still manages to surprise his fans just as well as ever!

PewDiePie Body Transformation: The Premise & Small Hints.

As most of you will know, Pewds had taken a short break from YouTube in January this year. It was during this hiatus in May that he had shared a video where he revealed his 5-day workout routine to his fans. Naturally, the world did not make much of it. After all, it is quite normal for a man to work out. However, what the fans did not know when they came across the video, was how intensely Pewds had actually been working out.

So naturally, the Internet and Floor gang lost their minds when Pewds uploaded the result of his workout on Instagram a few days ago.

The Image that changed Pewds’ Image.

The YouTuber uploaded a picture of his body in a form no one had seen before. In the picture, he posed topless with toned abs and ripped muscles. As a result, the fans lost their minds and were full of praise for Pewds, who was looking like a million dollars. Most of us know how difficult it is to work out and lose weight. Also, Pewds had never been a bulky, hunky figure before. In fact, far from it, the first YouTuber ever to cross 50 million subs, had been a lanky, gangly soul. Therefore, all the praise on Pewds’ part for the change is well earned.

What is PewDiePie’s Workout Routine?

So, after Pewds set his inspiring example, fans have been looking for his workout routine to achieve similar results. Thankfully, the YouTuber has not kept it a secret. In fact, far from it, he even uploaded a video himself describing it in detail. You can check it out above.

So why wait? Get out there and earn your muscles the ways Pewds earned his subs! Through hustle and hard work! Good Luck!

