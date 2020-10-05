Paul Rudd and Robert Downey Jr. are facing off this week in the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League presented by FanDuel. The league is a charity endeavor from Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo but that doesn’t mean the participants take it easy on each other. In fact, because A-list actors like Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds and Chris Hemsworth are vying for $1.25 million in donations to their charities of choice, the weekly trash talk is approaching something close to art.

Last year for the league, Rudd came through with an entire staged segment on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football that eviscerated Chris Pratt. This year, Rudd went above and beyond again by roasting Downey with a very faithful recreation of Black Sabbath’s ‘Iron Man.’

I honestly can’t do it justice. First, check out Rudd’s version.

Next, compare it with the OG Black Sabbath video and marvel (get it) at Rudd’s commitment to heavy mental authenticity.

It’s truly fantastic. Not only did Rudd change up the lyrics, which are very clever, but he also played every part of the band, complete with costume and wig changes. In a particularly hilarious bit, Rudd sings, “I’ve got Daniel Jones, trade you for Patrick Mahomes…I love you 3,000 but you’re going to lose to an Ant.”

There are too many good bits to list, but this is a video that rewards repeated viewings because of all the little details. Take for example, the “Less Than Zero” call out in the song complete with an illustration of Downey’s most iconic look from that movie.

Rudd’s video is a response to Downey’s own trash talk video that was posted a few days ago, which showed hilarious caricatures of Rudd crying. As funny as that is, it’s no match for Rudd who’s dedication to trash talk is only rivaled by his dedication to being a Kanas City Chiefs fan.

While Rudd, who is playing for Big Slick Children’s Mercy Hospital, is No. 1 at trash talk, he’s currently ranked 8 in the AGBO league. Downey, who is playing for the Footprint Coalition, is in the number 10 spot. Chris Hemsworth, who is Australian and probably not even watching that much football, is No. 1.

Anyway, I’m super invested in Paul Rudd being part of a Black Sabbath cover band now. Make it happen!