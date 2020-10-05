Delayed by a day due to COVID-19 concerns, the New England Patriots will visit Kansas City to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in a rescheduled Week 4 game on Monday night. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton is out after testing positive as part of a whirlwind Saturday that ultimately postponed the game, and he is likely to be replaced by veteran journeyman Brian Hoyer. The Chiefs have no such issues, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads an all-star cast of offensive weapons that includes Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Kickoff for Chiefs vs. Patriots is set for 7:05 p.m. ET and the game will be broadcast on CBS.

William Hill lists Kansas City as a 10.5-point favorite in its latest Patriots vs. Chiefs odds, while the over-under is 48.5. Before making any Chiefs vs. Patriots picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine’s resident New England expert, Adam Silverstein, has to say.

He’s currently on a blazing-hot streak, having won his last six against the spread picks involving the Patriots. Anybody who has followed his picks for those games has seen massive paydays.

CBS Sports’ deputy managing editor, Silverstein has been picking college football and NFL since 2002. Born and raised in Florida, he has been covering sports since 1996 when he began his own newsletter and has not stopped following the ins and outs of the games we love. Since joining SportsLine in 2017, he’s a strong 150-119 on NFL picks.

Now, he’s looked at Patriots vs. Chiefs from every possible angle. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Chiefs vs. Patriots:

Patriots vs. Chiefs spread: Chiefs -10.5

Patriots vs. Chiefs over-under: 48.5

Patriots vs. Chiefs money line: New England +450, Kansas City -600

NE: Brian Hoyer likely to start at quarterback.

KC: Holds a plus-10.3 point differential this season.

Why the Patriots can cover

Running back Sony Michel has been ruled out with a quad injury, but running back James White will return to the lineup. He’ll join fellow back Rex Burkhead, who scored three times in last week’s win over the Raiders. Burkhead tallied almost 100 yards from scrimmage and had 10 targets.

The Patriots are 2-1 against the spread this season. Their point differential of plus-seven is nearly on par with the Chiefs’ plus-10.3.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes might not be on the record-setting, 50-touchdown pace he set during his 2018 MVP season, but he is still dominant. Mahomes has thrown for 898 yards so far this season and is third in the NFL with nine touchdown passes.

Mahomes has a cornucopia of weapons to distribute the ball to, including speedster wide receiver Tyreek Hill and talented tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs’ pass defense is also stout, allowing just 202.7 passing yards per game in 2020.

How to make Patriots vs. Chiefs picks

We can tell you Silverstein is leaning over the total, and he’s also found a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He’s only sharing what it is, and who to back, here.

So who wins Patriots vs. Chiefs? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Chiefs vs. Patriots spread you should be all over Monday night, all from the expert who’s 6-0 on New England picks.