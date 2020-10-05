NXT Halloween Havoc announced during TakeOver 31. The special episode will take place at the end of this month on Wednesday, October 28.

WWE have announced that they will bring back the classic WCW event Halloween Havoc for its Black and Gold brand later this month. The WWE revealed in a short ad that the event will take place on Wednesday, October 28th and it will be hosted by Shotzi Blackheart.

The advertisement kicked off with Shotzi’s iconic howl during NXT TakeOver 31. The WWE had filed for a trademark recently but no announcement was made until now. The event will take place just days before Halloween.

This is not the first WCW pay per view that the WWE have rehashed for NXT. Triple H has brought several stipulations and events introduced by their famous rivals in the past such as WarGames and very recently the Great American Bash.

Both of those events were very well received by the crowd. Fans will be expecting something similar from Halloween Havoc as well. All that’s left now is to wait for it to take place.

