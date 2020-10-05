New Season, New Seahawks. The Seahawks have finally let Russ cook, and it’s worked. Russell Wilson has already broken various NFL records and is on par to have a historic season.

Also read: Who are the highest paid cornerbacks in the NFL?

Russell Wilson rewrites history

Russell Wilson became only the second player in league history to rack up 30,000 passing yards and 4,000 rushing yards in his career. The other? Hall of Famer Steve Young.

Russ and Steve Young in a league of their own @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/SV6Kxtc9Yw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 14, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In week 1 against the Falcons, Wilson completed 31 of 35 passes for an 88.6 completion percentage, tied for the third-highest mark in a single game in NFL history, minimum 35 attempts. But that’s not it. As per Pro Football Hall of Fame, Wilson is now the 11th player in league history with 30,000 passing yards through their first nine seasons.

He also threw 14 touchdown passes in 3 games, breaking Peyton Manning’s record (12). He has now tied Manning for most passing touchdowns through 4 games (16). Wilson also claims he’s still looking to play for at least 10 more years. So countless more records are on track to be broken.

A look at Russell Wilson’s exceptional performance

Wilson has the best completion percentage in the NFL right now at 75.2%. Wilson has thrown a staggering sum of 16 touchdowns, and is on par to throw for over 65 touchdowns; a number which will probably never be broken.

Asides from this, Wilson also has a passer rating of 136.7, of course being the best in the league. To add on, his deep ball accuracy especially has once again proven to be the best.

Highest rate of accurate passes thrown 10+ yards downfield: 1. Russell Wilson – 75%

2. Jared Goff – 62.5%

3. Philip Rivers – 60.6%

4. Dak Prescott – 60% pic.twitter.com/cHH36imvMP — PFF (@PFF) October 1, 2020

Is Wilson winning the MVP race?

Is this the year Wilson wins the MVP? So far, it’s undisputed that he’s the top front runner for the award. As mentioned above, he’s leading in passer rating, completion percentage and touchdowns. What more can you ask for.

Llamar Jackson has been considerably quiet so far. He’s not being seen in the top anywhere across the stats and his game performance has barely reached its expectations. Patrick Mahomes will always be following behind, but so far Russell Wilson has outshined every quarterback and player in the NFL.

However, Josh Allen is a name to look out for. He’s already thrown for over 1300 yards and 12 passing touchdowns, a majority of them coming thew deep plays. But so far, Wilson is far ahead in the race and his performance has been on an MVP caliber. It’s only week 4 of the NFL though, a long time to go.