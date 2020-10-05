Congratulations to the Philadelphia Eagles!

At 1-2-1, they’re the leaders in the NFC East after Week 4, which is both sad and hilarious.

The Washington Football Team (1-3) has been equally terrible, but they’re right in the thick of the race. The Dallas Cowboys have given up 146 points, a whopping 15 MORE THAN THE NEW YORK JETS! And they’re at 1-3 too. Then you have the New York Giants, one of the NFL’s worst teams that actually had a couple of chances to win games that were ultimately squandered late.

Which brings us here: the jokes from NFL Twitter are endless and hilarious, and I can’t imagine they’ll stop all season as we see if a sub-.500 record wins the division.

Here’s a sampling: