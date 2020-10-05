Well, it took a few franchise-shifting trades and 0-4 start to the 2020 season, but the Houston Texans finally made the change that fans had long asked for.

One day after Houston’s 31-23 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Texans owner D. Cal McNair fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien.

O’Brien had been with the Texans since 2014 and failed to make it beyond the Divisional Round in any of Houston’s four playoff appearances. And his offseason moves didn’t help the cause either. O’Brien traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to Arizona for running back David Johnson and a second-round pick. He then followed that up by decimating the Texans’ draft.

At the time, the trade was heavily criticized, and Johnson’s production in Houston has remained mediocre (while Hopkins has thrived in Arizona).

Fans had plenty of thoughts on the Texans’ decision to make a change.

Who could have predicted that trade wouldn’t work out besides, uh, everybody?