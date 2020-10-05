Monday nights are typically a one-game affair, but the same COVID-19 that upended all of sports in 2020 has caused a reshuffling of Week 4 in the NFL. That means the New England Patriots will now visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night at 7:05 p.m. ET on CBS as part of a two-game NFL DFS slate that originally was just the Atlanta Falcons vs. the Green Bay Packers, which will now start at 8:50 p.m. ET. Adding two teams means double the NFL DFS player pool on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

Should NFL DFS players consider Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes in their Monday night NFL DFS picks? What about Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan or a future Hall of Famer in Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers? And what other stars should you consider when creating your NFL DFS rosters? Before setting your NFL DFS lineups on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, see the NFL DFS advice, player rankings and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine’s Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In his Week 3, he identified Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett as one of his core lineup plays on DraftKings. The result: Lockett erupted for a 9-100-3 receiving line that returned almost 40 points and 6x value. Anybody who put him in their NFL DFS lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Monday doubleheader DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Monday night

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for the Monday doubleheader is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player might not be on the same torrid 50-touchdown pass pace as that season, but Mahomes is still a clear NFL DFS superstar. He has thrown for 898 yards in three weeks, is tied for third in the NFL with nine touchdown passes, has yet to throw and interception and is completing 67.8 percent of his passes.

Mahomes has owned the Patriots in the past, throwing for 283 yards and a touchdown in 2019 and erupting for 352 yards and four touchdowns in the 2018 regular season, and then torching New England again for 295 yards and three touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes is also coming off a 385-yard, four-touchdown outburst against the Ravens last week to improve Kansas City to 3-0.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Mahomes with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The rookie from LSU has been an instant success with the defending Super Bowl champion. He debuted with a 25-carry, 138-yard, one-touchdown effort in his first NFL game Sept. 10 against the Texans.

Edwards has been a consistent NFL DFS performer in the first three weeks of his professional career, delivering 19.8 NFL DFS points against the Ravens, 13 points against the Chargers the next week via a 70 yards-from-scrimmage effort, and 18.4 NFL DFS points via a 134 yards-from-scrimmage total last week against the Ravens. The Chiefs have seamlessly integrated Edwards-Helaire into their high-octane offense, and McClure says you should include the rookie in your Monday night NFL DFS picks.

How to set Monday NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Monday night because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal Chiefs vs. Patriots and Falcons vs. Packers NFL DFS lineups? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.