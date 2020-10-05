The Miami Heat did something Sunday night that a lot of people – including myself – didn’t think they could do – they won a game in the 2020 NBA Finals, beating the Los Angeles Lakers 115-104 to make the series 2-1.

Jimmy Butler had a performance for the ages, as he put the Heat on his back and refused to take another loss to LeBron James and the Lakers. Butler finished with a triple double – 40 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds. He was absolutely fantastic, especially since the Heat were without Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic again.

Tyler Herro had a pretty good game for Miami, too. He finished with 17 points and had this great little sneer at the end of the game:

NBA fans had reactions to that:

There are people out there who are fans of a team getting snarled on by Tyler Herro pic.twitter.com/2Z0Fp9fc4g — Dr. Guru (@DrGuru_) October 5, 2020

Tyler herro is the least intimidating human being

pic.twitter.com/RbYcFXKe5j — marcus smart stan😈 (@marcussmartsta1) October 5, 2020

Tyler Herro looking like pic.twitter.com/StJha2rSOQ — nbabeau (@NBABeau) October 5, 2020

Herro looked like he was on his way to the kitchen to grab a Capri Sun after getting 20 kills on COD https://t.co/rRLBGsdgm8 — Favor Aint Fair (@BreyPolo) October 5, 2020

TYLER HERRO BABY SNARRL — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) October 5, 2020

Tyler Herro is constantly self-obliterating and reconstituting himself. actual superhero shit https://t.co/zgq9Qgi7Iq — Micah Peters (@micahpeters_) October 5, 2020

Tyler Herro might be the least intimidating player in the NBA — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) October 5, 2020

Looks like Tyler Herro finally got that nosebleed under control. pic.twitter.com/J24ElqnaAn — Mike Dynon ☘️🏀 (@MikeDynon) October 5, 2020

Some real “got my first 100k views on TikTok” energy from Tyler Herro pic.twitter.com/e3NPOdx56S — Varoon Bose (@varoonbose) October 5, 2020