The Miami Heat did something Sunday night that a lot of people – including myself – didn’t think they could do – they won a game in the 2020 NBA Finals, beating the Los Angeles Lakers 115-104 to make the series 2-1.

Jimmy Butler had a performance for the ages, as he put the Heat on his back and refused to take another loss to LeBron James and the Lakers. Butler finished with a triple double – 40 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds. He was absolutely fantastic, especially since the Heat were without Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic again.

Tyler Herro had a pretty good game for Miami, too. He finished with 17 points and had this great little sneer at the end of the game:

NBA fans had reactions to that:

