MI vs RR Fantasy Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals – 6 October 2020 (Abu Dhabi). Rajasthan Royals are aiming to aim to avoid the hat-trick of defeats whereas the Mumbai Indians are aiming to achieve the hat-trick of wins.

Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians have won three of their five games in the tournament so far and are looking really stable at the moment. The bowling of the side has been working on a collective basis and they are not relying on any single bowler to do the work for them whereas every batsman of the side has also contributed in some way or other. This Mumbai side is a team to beat in the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, faced two successive defeats after winning their first couple of games. They have to adjust to the bigger ground dimensions and they are just not able to do it. The likes of Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, and Jos Buttler have to fire as they depend a lot on them whereas apart from Jofra Archer, none of the bowlers are looking dangerous. This time needs to find its right combination really quickly.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in the first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 at Abu Dhabi is 167.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 6; Batting 1st Won: 3; Batting 2nd Won: 3

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Mumbai Indians – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Kieron Pollard.

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, and Sanju Samson.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Mumbai Indians – Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

Rajasthan Royals – Jofra Archer and Tom Curran

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, Rohit Sharma, and Kieron Pollard.

MI vs RR Team Wicket-Keeper

Jos Buttler (Price 10), Sanju Samson (Price 9.5), and Ishan Kishan (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Buttler and Samson are the major batsmen of the Royals squad and the team needs them to fire in this game. Samson has scored a couple of half-centuries in the tournament whereas Buttler is still struggling to get his rhythm at the moment. Kishan, on the other hand, is playing some really good cricket at the moment and has looked solid in every game he has played. All three of them are run-scorers and can play a big part in this game.

MI vs RR Team Batsmen

Steve Smith (Price 10) will be our batsman from the Rajasthan Royals. Smith has scored two half-centuries in the tournament so far but on the batting track of Sharjah. He will open the innings for his side and would want to play a big knock in this game.

Rohit Sharma (Price 10.5) and Suryakumar Yadav (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Mumbai Indians. Both of them are world-class players and they just need to find some consistency with the bat. Rohit has already scored a couple of half-centuries in the tournament whereas Surya has been unlucky on a couple of occasions and he is just one big knock away to regain his form.

MI vs RR Team All-Rounders

Kieron Pollard (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Mumbai Indians. Pollard has shifted the time back and is looking like his prime version again. The way he is batting at the moment is a treat to watch and he is now bowling some overs as well. Polly cannot be dropped with the form he is in.

Rahul Tewatia (Price 8.5) will be our all-rounder from the Rajasthan Royals. Tewatia is now an IPL superstar and the heroics he showed against Kings XI Punjab will be remembered for very long. He has been batting consistently well for the side and will bowl his full quota of overs as well.

MI vs RR Team Bowlers

Tom Curran (Price 8.5) will be our bowler from the Rajasthan Royals. Curran has been bowling well for the side and has picked three wickets in his bowing. He also scored a half-century in the game against Kolkata with the bat. Tom will bowl in the death overs and should be picked.

James Pattinson (Price 8) and Rahul Chahar (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Mumbai Indians. Both Pattinson and Chahar have been bowling fantastically in the tournament with James picking seven wickets and Rahul picking six wickets in the tournament so far. They are genuine wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Rohit Sharma and Joss Buttler

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Kieron Pollard and Sanju Samson

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.