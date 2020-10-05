Marcus Stoinis: The Australian all-rounder played a blinder of an innings to propel Delhi Capitals to 196/4 in 20 overs in Dubai.

During the 19th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai, Delhi Capitals all-rounder Marcus Stoinis registered a whirlwind third IPL half-century to propel his team to 196/4 in 20 overs.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 in the 12th over, Stoinis made optimum use of the time which he got in the middle in a situation when his team required him to score big and score quick.

It was in the 14th over when Stoinis hit Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Moeen Ali for a six and a four to announce himself at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Having faced eight deliveries by the end of this over, Stoinis then took on Navdeep Saini in the following over by scoring a six and two fours against RCB’s spearhead.

It was on the last delivery of the penultimate over when Stoinis hit a huge six off Mohammed Siraj to complete his 15th T20 half-century. Stoinis, 31, ended up scoring 53* (26) with the help of six fours and two sixes to put on display some absolute power hitting tonight.

Other than Stoinis, Delhi opening batsman Prithvi Shaw (42) and wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant (37) also contributed significantly for their team. Playing his first IPL 2020 match, Siraj was the pick of Bangalore’s bowlers with bowling figures of 4-0-34-2.

Marcus Stoinis half-century vs RCB

Crucial knock by Stoinis to propel @DelhiCapitals to a good total but the wicket looks good to bat on.

Given the batting strength of @RCBTweets, it won’t be easy for Delhi to defend.#RCBvDC #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 5, 2020

A 360 degree half century from Stoinis. Super entertaining #IPL2020 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) October 5, 2020

Aur yeh knicker 🩳 waali shot @RishabhPant17 ne maari ! Amazing shot over fine leg ! These 2 guys completely changed the momentum of the game ! Brilliant knock by marcus! Great total, game on ! #RCBvDC #IPL2020 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 5, 2020

Looks like Stoinis has the algorithms right tonight to play incredible strokes #IPL — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 5, 2020

