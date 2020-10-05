It was a really good effort by Malik Jackson, but the cheating that was caught on camera didn’t end up working.

The veteran defensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles was standing near the goal line late in his team’s win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night, with officials placing the ball down at the 1-yard line and getting ready for play to begin again. The Eagles were up by 11 at that point, with the game all but over.

When the referee walked away, Jackson nudged it backwards with his foot and no one called him out on it, which is just hilarious (although imagine if it mattered in the game!). But Jerrick McKinnon ran it on for a touchdown, rendering the move moot:

Just an incredible effort right there to do it, especially when it seemed like no one on the Niners or the officiating staff caught it.