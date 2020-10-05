Scott Galvin / USA TODAY Sports



The Cleveland Browns introduced a gadget play on the first series of Sunday’s game against Dallas. Quarterback Baker Mayfield pitched it to running back Nick Chubb, who pitched it to wide receiver Jarvis Landry on the end around. Landry pulled his arm back and fired a 37-yard strike to Odell Beckham Jr. for a touchdown.

The Browns took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter after forcing the Cowboys to punt on their opening possession.

Coming into today’s game, Landry had completed 2 of 5 career NFL pass attempts for 72 yards. It was his first pass attempt since Dec. 23, 2018 when he completed a 63-yard pass to wide receiver Breshad Perriman against the rival Bengals.

Beckham had 11 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown coming into today’s game. He is in his second season with the Browns and the first with new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Cleveland was 2-1 through three games with wins over Washington and Cincinnati. Dallas looked strong against Seattle last week but fell to 1-2 on the year.

