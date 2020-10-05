Lakers vs. Heat: Live stream, watch NBA Finals online, TV channel, Game 4 time, odds, prediction, pick (News)

USATSI



The first two games of the 2020 NBA Finals were dominated by the Lakers. Los Angeles won Game 1 by 18 points after leading by over 30 at one point in the series opener, and it followed that up with a 10-point victory in Game 2. The Heat were able to bounce back in Game 3 as they pulled out an impressive 115-104 win, thanks largely to a monster performance from Jimmy Butler. He finished with 40 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, and in the process he became the first player to record a 40-point triple-double in a Finals win in NBA history. The Lakers now lead the series 2-1.

The Heat’s victory Sunday night was especially impressive when you consider they were without two starters and key contributors in Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic. Both stars are a huge part of what Miami does, especially on the offensive end, and the fact that the team was able to overcome their absence speaks to the Heat’s depth. It’s not known yet whether either one of those guys will be back in game action during the series, but the Heat have already shown that they’re capable of winning without them. and they will need to continue to play with the same intensity that they did in Game 3 if they want to give themselves a chance to win the series.

Here’s everything you need to know about Game 4 between the Lakers and Heat.

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 | 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 6 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports — Orlando, Florida

ABC

ABC I fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Lakers -7.5 | Over/Under: 219

Storylines

Lakers: The biggest issue for the Lakers in Game 3 was how they weren’t able to get Anthony Davis going. Davis combined for 66 points in the first two games, but had just 15 points in 33 minutes in Game 3. Foul trouble was a big part of the reason for this as Davis picked up two early personal fouls and then had to control his aggressiveness throughout the rest of the game. In Game 4, expect the Lakers to make a concerted effort to get Davis the ball early and often in order to help him get into a rhythm like he was during the first two games. When Davis is in attack mode, L.A. becomes much tougher to defeat.

Heat: Jimmy Butler’s play was the key to victory for Miami in Game 3. The veteran turned in an all-time Finals performance in order to help his Heat avoid falling into a historically insurmountable 3-0 hole. With Adebayo and Dragic out, Butler was clearly in attack mode from the beginning of the game, and the Heat will need that from him again in Game 4 if they hope to even the series up at two games apiece. Also, if they’re ultimately able to get Adebayo and/or Dragic back for Game 4 that will obviously be a big boost for the Heat.

Prediction, Pick

The Heat needed an all-time performance from Butler to pull out a win in Game 3. Miami also benefitted from a poor performance from Anthony Davis. Both of those players will likely trend a bit more toward the norm in Game 4 — meaning that Butler’s numbers will likely dip a bit, and Davis will probably play a lot better — and that alone could be enough to tip the game in L.A.’s favor. The Lakers also only had two starters — James and Davis — score in double figures in Game 3. They will likely aim for a more balanced performance in Game 4. Pick: Lakers -7.5