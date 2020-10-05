Getty Images



Lakers star LeBron James has made NBA history yet again. Early in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, James surpassed John Stockton for second-place on the all-time postseason assist leaderboard. Stockton, by virtue of playing only 182 playoff games in his career, averages more assists per playoff game at 10.1 to James’ 7.2, but LeBron’s longevity allowed him to pass the Utah Jazz great.

Leading the way in terms of postseason assists is another Laker great, and it’s the one that recruited James to Los Angeles in the first place. Magic Johnson, over a relatively short career, racked up an astounding 2,346 career postseason assists. That is an average of 12.3 per game. At his current pace of around 7.2 per game, it would take LeBron around 70 more playoff games to catch him. That’s conceivable, but it would take at least three more deep postseason runs, if not more.

James is already the career leader in terms of postseason points. He entered Game 3 at just under 7,400, whereas no other player has ever scored even 6,000 playoff points. He is currently sixth on the NBA’s all-time postseason rebounding list having just pulled in playoff rebound No. 2,300, but he has no realistic chance of topping that list. Bill Russell leads the way with an astonishing 4,104 career playoff rebounds.

Still, James has a reasonable chance of retiring as the NBA’s all-time leader in both points and assists while finishing in the top five in rebounds. Such versatility should not be possible, but we’re talking about arguably the greatest player in NBA history. LeBron can do everything, and passing Stockton, a player whose game revolved around assists, is a testament to just how unique a player he is.