Kushida beats Velveteen Dream in NXT TakeOver debut. The former NJPW Junior Heavyweight, left the Purple One begging for mercy.

Kushida and Velveteen Dream have had issues since partaking in the triple threat match for a spot in the North American Championship ladder match at NXT TakeOver XXX. Dream cemented his heel turn by attacking Kushida after Cameron Grimes won the match.

Kushida got his revenge in the coming weeks when he attacked Dream after his squash win over Ashante Adonis. Dream would then cost Kushida in his Gauntlet Eliminator match to determine Finn Balor’s opponent for the NXT Championship.

The two were then booked to face each other at NXT TakeOver 31. The story of the match revolved around Kushida’s new attitude. He remained vicious all through the match, giving his character an edge that he sorely lacked.

Dream worked his way back into the match but Kushida got the upperhand back by attacking the arm that Velveteen Dream had injured months ago. He begged for mercy but Kushida sought to end the match via an arm submission.

Dream managed to hit his Purple Rainmaker after a thumb to the eye. However, he was too hurt to go for the cover. Kushida ultimately picked up the win after he applied the Hoverboard lock. He refused to let his opponent free even after the bell rung.

This is Kushida’s biggest win in NXT so far. Dream may not be too high on the card at the moment but he is a former North American Champion and has challenged for the NXT Championship several times. This is positive signs for Kushida, who has been rumored to be in line for a big push for some time now.

