Kyrie Irving’s confusing stances continue to cause consternation among the NBA fraternity, as he acknowledged the need to be a better leader in response to Kendrick Perkins.

Irving has been under fire of late for 2 major comments about how he’s playing with a better shotmaker for the first time, and how the Nets don’t necessarily need a head coach.

While the first comment has been interpreted as a jibe against LeBron (understandably), the second one is a pretty nonsensical take by any metric.

Kyrie Irving backs out of debate with Kendrick Perkins, acknowledges his own shortcomings

Earlier in June, Kendrick Perkins said Kyrie Irving is having a negative impact on players across the league, given his call to boycott the NBA restart.

“If you take Kyrie Irving’s brain and put it in a bird right now, guess what that bird is going to do? It’s going to fly backwards. Because Kyrie right now, he’s confused,” Perkins said of the Nets star. “He’s showing his lack of leadership.”

Kyrie Irving says he heard Kendrick Perkins’ ‘Bird Brain’ comments and acknowledges he was in a dark place at one point “That’s his opinion nor do I feel disrespected by anything like that. . . I take the criticism serious from the people I respect.” (🎥 @boardroompods ) pic.twitter.com/15rFckAiPA — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 4, 2020

It seems Kyrie has been advised by people around him to not speak his mind too openly for a little while.

Given the fallout of his podcast with Kevin Durant, it seems likely that his father has been in his ear about not being too expressive.

This is the best explanation for how Kyrie Irving has taken Perkins’s criticism on the chin. The Nets star will be looking to redeem himself on the court rather than through his words.