The Miami Heat were the ones very much in trouble heading into Game 3 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

They’re without Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo, two extremely key players that helped the squad reach the championship round.

But Jimmy Butler willed the Heat to a win on Sunday night with 40 points, 13 assists, 11 reounds, two steals and a pair of blocks. It was the monster performance he and the Heat needed with their backs against the wall.

With over a minute left in the game, Butler hit a bucket and cameras showed that he started yelling “You’re in trouble!” at LeBron James and the Lakers.

It could just be Butler talking some trash to fire up his team. But he claimed that wasn’t the case, that there was a specific reason for directing that at James. Here’s what he said after the game:

Butler says that’s exactly what James said to him in the first quarter. And if you read lips, that might be true looking at this video:

A series that was on the verge of a sweep is suddenly verrrry interesting. If the Heat get Adebayo back, that could change everything. And then the Lakers would definitely be in trouble.