LeBron’s best-known detractor Skip Bayless was over the hill with the Lakers’ loss today, claiming Jimmy Butler had outplayed him one-on-one.

It was a historic performance from Jimmy Butler, who became the first player to log a 40-point triple-double in a winning cause in an NBA Finals game.

The Heat superstar shot 14-of-20 from the floor, 12-of-14 from the line and set up his teammates with 13 dimes. While he was the primary source of scoring for them through the game, his teammates did not heat up until late in the 4th quarter.

Skip Bayless amazed by Jimmy Butler outplaying LeBron James in a playoff game

The FS1 Undisputed host had previously predicted a sweep for the Lakers not long back. But the manner in which the Heat took the fight to the Lakers and hung with them until the end was admirable.

They won all 4 quarters of the game, and Butler’s effective scoring all night gave them an unbeatable weapon.

Never thought I’d see the night that Jimmy Butler guarded LeBron James AND COMPLETELY OUTPLAYED HIM IN WHAT AMOUNTED TO A DO-OR-DIE GAME FOR THE HEAT DOWN TWO OF ITS BEST PLAYERS. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 5, 2020

Neither team shot the ball from the floor particularly well tonight. The Lakers’ starters shot only 3 made 3-pointers from the field today and it took good shots from the bench to keep them in the game.

Markieff Morris and Kyle Kuzma made 9 of their 14 3-pointers tonight.

The Heat will be aware that another subpar performance from both James and Davis is definitely not on the cards. But they also know they can themselves be better offensively. It will be interesting to see how they turn up for Game 4.