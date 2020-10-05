Dana White thinks Conor McGregor intentionally leaked the private messages on the run-up to UFC 253.

With a reported 700,000 PPV Buys, UFC registered a record number of sales with UFC 253, however just a day before the event company’s most prized fighter made his presence felt, and perhaps drew all attention towards himself. Conor McGregor, who has had a subdued 2020 in terms of in-ring action, emerged claiming that he was ready to fight on several occasions but was put on hold. In the process of presenting justification, he even leaked his personal chats with Dana White. This particular act by McGregor saw a slew of polarising opinions. While this episode became a global talking point, yet did not posed any impact on the action that took place at Fight Island, as UFC 253 turned out to be a huge commercial success.

Though, in the hindsight UFC president reflects upon McGregor’s sudden emergence and has seemingly raised questions on the Notorious One’s choice of timing and his intent behind picking the very day on which nothing seemed bigger than the middleweight contest between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa.

Dana White Questions Conor McGregor’s Intent Over The Timing of His Posts

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Dana White addressed the issue, and opined, “This was a weird one. This was weirder and different than anything he’s done before. There’s almost a pattern here. When we’re about to do a massive fight; and Israel Adesanya broke a ton of records last week in a global massive fight the day. Before that fight, he starts announcing he’s going to fight this guy and that guy. It’s almost like stealing Adesanya’s thunder. But he does it every time there’s a big fight.”

Even though it is just a speculation by the boss, but there might be some leverage here as, Conor McGregor now wants to engage in an exhibition match Dustin Poirier, and has announced December 12, 2020, as the date, the same date on which UFC 256 is scheduled to take place.

Martial art sparring match in aid of charity. Dublin, December 12th 2020.

Free to air spar. McGregor vs Poirier.

List of chosen charities available soon. All donations welcome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cLfFbQ0IJF — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 30, 2020

