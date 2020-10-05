The Texans did it. They actually did it.

Just four weeks (which brought four losses) into the season, Houston fired head coach/general manager Bill O’Brien on Monday, making him the first (and certainly not the last) NFL coach to lose his job in 2020.

Football fans everywhere rejoiced when they learned quarterback Deshaun Watson would be freed from O’Brien’s unimaginative scheme, but the talk soon shifted to the dire situation he leaves behind in Houston. To recap: The Texans are 0-4, they have the league’s largest payroll and won’t draft until the third round of the 2021 NFL draft.

So, no wins, no cap space and no draft picks. On paper, it’s not the most enticing job out there!

But Houston does have something to offer that only a few teams out there can: A bonafide superstar at the quarterback position who has yet to hit the prime of his career, which eliminates the hardest step in rebuilding an NFL franchise: finding a quarterback.

Watson more than makes up for the lack of cap flexibility and draft capital.

The cap situation is easy to navigate, anyway. Houston could create $30 million in space by cutting David Johnson, Brandin Cooks and Duke Johnson — three players O’Brien traded for over the last year — and making the tough decision to move on from J.J. Watt, whether via trade or release. If that’s not a move the front office is willing to make, Watt has no guaranteed money left on his deal and would likely be willing to negotiate an extension that would save plenty of money in the short term.

As for the draft picks, ask yourself this question: Would you give up a first- and second-round pick for Deshaun Watson?

Of course you would! Nearly every team in the league would take that deal. Any coach taking the job is essentially making the same trade-off.

Based on statistics, film or any other method of player evaluation you prefer, Watson has been one of the better quarterbacks in the league from the moment he won the Texans’ starting job. And he’s done it without the help of a QB-friendly system that would make it easier on him. If anything, O’Brien has made things harder for the young quarterback — both as a play-caller and a team exec.

O’Brien did a lot of damage during his brief stint as general manager, but this team is just months removed from building a 24-point lead over the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round. DeAndre Hopkins is gone, but the rest of that roster is still here. There isn’t that much work that has to be done!

The same cannot be said of the situations with the New York Jets, Detroit Lions or Chicago Bears. The Atlanta Falcons have a more attractive roster but are a few years off from being back in the quarterback wilderness. So if I’m Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, Bills OC Brian Daboll or any of the other candidates who will be looking for a head coaching job next offseason, I would not leave Houston off of my list of possible destinations.