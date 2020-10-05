The Houston Texans have fired head-coach and GM Bill O’Brien. The Houston Texans VP met with O’Brien and the two sides did not see eye-to-eye.

An incredible situation for the #Texans. Jack Easterby comes in to evaluate the program. Fires GM Brian Gaine. Now Bill O’Brien gets fired, with word they had not seen eye-to-eye recently. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2020

A statement from Cal McNair. pic.twitter.com/5JbZylPTbp — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 5, 2020

The Texans have started 0-4 this season, and Bill O’Brien has come under fire for both his play-calling and his decisions as a GM this offseason.

Also read: NFL News : Russell Wilson breaks records, on track to win MVP

Houston Texans Under Bill O’Brien

The Houston Texans have been up and down with O’Brien guiding them. In his tenure in Houston, O’Brien led the Texans to a 52-48 record, 4 AFC South titles, and only one losing season.

However, things took an ugly turn this season. O’Brien was appointed as a GM before the start of season, and his decisions have been downright baffling at times.

Of course, we all know about the DeAndre Hopkins trade. That decision hasn’t paid off at all, as the Texans have the worst running attack in the league despite trading for David Johnson. Further, the Texans offense has failed to score more than 23 points all season.

There’s more, however. The Texans have no scope for rebuilding. Their next two first round picks belong to Miami and they have virtually no salary cap.

The Texans lack firepower across the board, and O’Brien has left them with very less to work with in terms of turning the season and potentially the franchise around.

Bill O’Brien in 2020: 🔘 Blew a 24-0 lead in the playoffs vs. Kansas City

🔘 Traded away DeAndre Hopkins

🔘 Started the season 0-4 in a year where Houston does not have their first and second-round picks

🔘 Fired by the Texans pic.twitter.com/K3IQ3yMrst — ESPN (@espn) October 5, 2020

Potential Replacements For Bill O’Brien

As of right now, the Texans have named Romeo Crennel as their interim head-coach. Meanwhile, reports indicate they are Josh McDaniels, New England Patriots offensive coordinator, and Nick Caserio, director of player personnel for the New England Patriots.

#Texans Executive VP of Football Operations Jack Easterby, on a very long-term contract, is close with #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, as well as de facto GM Nick Caserio. Both clearly names to watch in Houston. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2020

Additionally, another name to watch is Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Moreover, the Texans will definitely be looking to go for someone well established.

However, a coaching change may not right the ship immediately. The Texans first need to find playmakers for Deshaun Watson and construct a roster that can succeed. Additionally, their 0-4 start this season may have already done them in.

Also read: NFL Game Tonight, Giants vs Rams: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly