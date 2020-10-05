The Atlanta Hawks plan to honor late civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a new City Edition uniforms that they will debut next season, the team announced Sunday. The jerseys feature the “MLK” initials prominently on the front in white lettering with black and gold trim — a color scheme that “speaks to Dr. King’s determination, as well as his understated style,” according to the Hawks. The colors are also a nod to King’s membership in the first Black Greek fraternity.

King’s connection to the city of Atlanta ran deep. He was born and raised there, and also attended Morehouse College. The Hawks plan to donate all of the profits from sales of these jerseys back to the Atlanta community, with a focus on economic empowerment for communities of color. You can see the new uniforms below:

From the Hawks:

This year the Atlanta Hawks are proud to honor the life and work of a global icon and our city’s most favored son, Dr. Martin Luther, Jr. In an unprecedented partnership, with the King Estate Foundation, NBA, NBPA and Nike, we present the 20 – 21 MLK Nike City Edition uniform. Now more than ever since his untimely passing, the eyes and ears of the world are focused on the evolution of social justice, poised to elevate Dr. King’s vision from an aspiration to a universal reality of equality and dignity for all races. The tenets of Dr. King’s social activism are the roots from which the Atlanta Hawks community work grows – crucial issues such as, Diversity, Inclusion, Voting Rights, and Economic Empowerment. We are building bridges through basketball to better the world around us. We vow to work, to fight, to take action…to earn these letters every day!

“We are honored that we were able to work with the King Estate, Nike and the NBA to make this happen. Being able to represent Dr. King and continue to educate next generation Atlantans and basketball fans around the world about his legacy is so important, especially right now,” Hawks chief marketing officer Melissa Proctor said. “One of Dr. King’s final campaigns was for economic justice, which is why we are excited that proceeds from sales of this jersey will go toward supporting communities of color.”

The Hawks will wear these new City Edition uniforms at select games throughout next season. The exact dates are not known at this point in time since the league’s schedule for next season is not set yet. The team will also have an accompanying court design to go with the uniforms.