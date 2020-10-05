There are a lot of stressful things going on in the world right now, but there’s a new TikTok trend that’s a super chill escape for a few seconds.
A man named Nathan Apodaca — @420doggface208 on TikTok — filmed a video of himself skateboarding in Idaho, drinking some Ocean Spray juice and singing along to Dreams, the 1977 classic by Fleetwood Mac off their all-time great album, Rumours.
A tweet showing off the TikTok video went viral last month and has spawned a bunch of imitations, including on recent edition by Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood. And it’s a delight, the simple joy of singing along while cruising around:
Here’s the Mick Fleetwood (he joined TikTok just to do this!) version:
A couple of other versions:
Also, it’s brought good news for Apodaca that his video went viral. From USA TODAY:
Apodaca had done well, too. The Idaho Falls resident, who had been living in an RV with no running water, told TMZ that he’s taken in over $10,000 in donations from fans. He plans to gift $5,000 to his mom, buy a new RV and upgrade his busted car — the reason he was getting around on a skateboard to make the video.