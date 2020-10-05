Welcome to our 2020 fantasy football stock watch, in which we’ll examine who’s trending up or down in fantasy after each week.

Week 4 proved once again the running back situation in the NFL is a complete mess whether it’s due to injuries, time-shares, bad play or some of that group. As for the other positions in fantasy? They’re all pretty deep, especially quarterback, where if you started Tom Brady or Teddy Bridgewater this week, you probably did very well.

So, as we do every week, let’s begin with the good news for fantasy owners about some of the QBs, RBs, WRs and TEs we watched, followed by the bad news:

Stock up

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

He’s thrown eight touchdowns in his last two weeks. Maybe he’s now getting comfortable in this offense?

RB Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Obviously, we need to give a shoutout to the RB who exploded this week. His offensive line is still a problem, but maybe this was the game that righted his ship after a slow start to 2020.

RB Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team

The work has increased and in Week 4 in a tough matchup, that resulted in a big day for the running back. Big things are ahead.

WR Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns

What a day and what a final touchdown for the electrifying receiver. I’m still a bit concerned about the volume for Browns receivers because the run game is so good. But maybe this is a sign Cleveland will put the ball in his hands more often.

WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

This should really be an arrow up on every Cowboys pass-catcher, but let’s throw a spotlight on the rookie who has at least 59 yards in his first four games and scored twice on Sunday.

WR Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers

It’s official: he’s the WR1 in Carolina, which means another Panthers receiver will appear lower down on the list.

TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Whew. Nice to see him find the end zone twice for a second time this season.

Stock down

QB Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

He’s currently 12th in fantasy football scoring among quarterbacks, definitely not living up to where you drafted him. Gardner Minshew, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Joe Burrow have outscored him.

RB Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams

It’s clear what’s going on in L.A. — some weeks, it’ll be him who stars. Others, like Week 4, will feature Malcolm Brown … and now Cam Akers could be back? Yikes.

WR D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers

You drafted him thinking there was no one else to catch passes in Carolina. But we all slept on Robby Anderson and it’s turned Moore from a sure-fire borderline WR1 to a low-volume WR2 who hasn’t found the end zone yet. Not great.

WR T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

You knew his best days were behind him, but the way Philip Rivers is spreading the ball, it’s made him mostly irrelevant for fantasy purposes.

TE Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

Other than finding paydirt three times against the Eagles, he’s been all sorts of meh. Having Gerald Everett there is capping his value, along with the way the Rams spread their offense.