Ember Moon makes shocking NXT return as the person behind cryptic vignettes. The former NXT Women’s Champion has been with out an ankle injury.

There have been a series of cryptic vignettes on NXT for the last few weeks. The person in the videos claimed that NXT had been replaced with paper champions in their absence and it would come to an end with “10.04.2020” which happens to be the date for NXT TakeOver 31.

Also read: NXT Halloween Havoc announced during TakeOver 31

The way the promo read made it appear that this person was a former NXT Champion. The scrambled voice made it hard to make if it was a man or a woman. Many believed it was one of Robert Roode, Bo Dallas or Ember Moon. That questioned was answered tonight when Ember Moon entered the Capitol Wrestling Center tonight.

Ember Moon makes shocking NXT return as the person behind cryptic vignettes

Io Shirai defended her NXT Women’s Championship against Candice LeRae. The Genius of the Sky beat LeRae to retain her title. Ember Moon then walked out following the match and confronted Shirai.

Moon then took to twitter to take a funny jab at Bo Dallas on Twitter.

If you #BOlieve … anything can happen! https://t.co/NOg71p5UU8 — Ember NXT Moon Palmer (@WWEEmberMoon) October 5, 2020

Ember had been sidelined with a career threatening ankle injury for months. She would join WWE Backstage as an analyst and even hinted at retirement from professional wrestling. Fortunately, that’s not the direction her career took. Instead, she has returned to give the women’s division in NXT a huge boost.

Click here for more WWE News