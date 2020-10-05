Edinson Cavani Salary: How much will the Uruguayan striker will earn at Manchester United, as he completes his move to the Old Trafford.

Manchester United have reportedly stepped close to capture Edinson Cavani as he is under the process of signing his contract with the club as per Fabrizio Romano.

Edinson Cavani is now signing the first part of his new contract as Manchester United player until June 2022. Agents fee agreed, all details sorted and… here we go confirmed! 🔴 #MUFC #ManUtd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

The Uruguayan international is seen as a utility player, who will certainly add the depth in the attacking department of the squad.

Moreover, Manchester United only would be losing Odion Ighalo in January, further thinning the attacking line of the Red Devils.

Thus, Cavani seems to be a great addition, considering he will bring in the experience in the attack, which the team is currently lacking.

Cavani last played for PSG but didn’t continue with the French club after the restart of the games amidst the Coronavirus crises, as his contract with the club was over.

Atletico Madrid was for long pursuing him, but nothing substantial came on the table and in the end, Los Rojniblancos settled for Luis Suarez.

Giving a room to Manchester United to sign for them. The announcement is yet to be done by the club, but much of information is out in open, so the Sportsrush will reveal how much Cavani will earn at Manchester United.

Edinson Cavani Salary

As per a report by the Goal, Manchester United are set to give Edinson Cavani around €11 million on a one-year contract with the club, with an option to extend it for another year.

That means, the weakly wages of Cavani will be around €211,000 per week. It is also revealed that he will receive €4m premium once the transfer is finalised and can also bag €2million in bonuses this season.

A fair deal for the Uruguayan, who is at the eclipse of his career, and might be his last stint in Europe or at least top 5 leagues.