Teams trending in opposite directions meet on Sunday Night Football when the Philadelphia Eagles face the San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles (0-2-1) have yet to win this season, while the 49ers (2-1) have won two in a row. Philadelphia, however, has played well on the road the past few years, going 14-11 since the start of 2017. San Francisco is 13-12 at Levi’s Stadium during that same time frame.

The game from Santa Clara, Calif., is slated to start at 8:20 p.m. ET. Both teams will be without key players with Philadelphia missing tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle), and San Francisco without defensive ends Solomon Thomas (ACL) and Nick Bosa (ACL). The 49ers are favored by 7.5-points in the latest Eagles vs. 49ers odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 45. Before making any 49ers vs. Eagles picks of your own, check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Eagles vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -7.5

Eagles vs. 49ers over-under: 45 points

Eagles vs. 49ers money line: Eagles +290, 49ers -350

PHI: S Jalen Mills had 1.5 sacks last week, the first of his career

SF: Second in the NFL, allowing 187.3 passing yards per game

Why the 49ers can cover

Despite injuries to Thomas and Bosa, San Francisco’s defense remains formidable. Linebacker Fred Warner leads the team with 28 tackles, including 16 solo. He also has one-half tackle for loss, two pass breakups and one interception. Warner led the 49ers with seven tackles and his second career interception last week against the Giants. He will be looking for his fourth game in a row at home with a pass breakup and his seventh in a row at home with nine or more tackles.

Defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. has also been a beast with 14 tackles, including seven solo, two sacks and three tackles for loss. He has recorded a sack in three of his last four games and is looking for his fifth game in a row with a tackle for loss. For his career, Hyder has 73 tackles, including 45 solo, and 12 sacks. He has also recovered two fumbles and has one pass breakup.

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia’s defense has played well this season and is seventh in pass defense (224.3 yards per game) and ninth in rushing defense (106.3). Linebacker Nathan Gerry, who led the team with eight tackles in Week 3, leads the Eagles with 25 tackles, including 12 solo. He also has 2.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup. Gerry has 131 career tackles, including 81 solo, with 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, nine pass breakups and three interceptions.

Defensive end Brandon Graham leads Philadelphia with three sacks and five tackles for loss this season. Graham had two sacks and three tackles for loss in Week 3, his seventh career game with two or more sacks. He is shooting for his third straight game with a sack. In the last meeting with San Francisco, Graham recorded a sack and he is looking for his fourth game in a row against the 49ers with a sack. He has nine tackles for loss in his last five road games.

