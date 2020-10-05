LeBron James reiterates that the Lakers camp is not worried about the Heat in these NBA Finals despite a crushing Game 3 loss.

LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers have just suffered one of the biggest upset losses in NBA Finals history, in tonight’s Game 3 against the Miami Heat.

With the Heat not having 2 of their starters in Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic, it was assumed by all, whether they be media members or trolls from the depths of the internet, that the Lakers would demolish the Heat in Game 3.

However, the feisty Heat just wanted it more this game and pulled away for the 115-104 victory.

Following the embarrassing loss, LeBron James was asked about how he felt going forward in this series, to which he gave a very nonchalant answer.

LeBron James says he is not concerned about the Heat

LeBron James had another near triple double in tonight’s game against the Heat but it wasn’t enough to secure the Lakers victory.

When asked about tonight’s game and how James and the Lakers feel going forward into Game 4, LeBron stayed calm and confident, saying he isn’t all too concerned. He backed his statement up by saying he knows the Lakers can play better.

Lakers’ LeBron James after ugly Finals Game 3 loss to Heat: “I don’t feel like we’re concerned. We’re not concerned. We know we can play a lot better.” pic.twitter.com/RXi96GGBxa — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 5, 2020

What does LeBron James think about Jimmy Butler?

LeBron James and Jimmy Butler are 2 superstars who are known to be floor generals for their respective teams, and so command a similar type of respect from their teammates.

When asked about his thoughts on playing against Jimmy Butler, LeBron said, “Love it. One of the best competitors we have in our game.”

LeBron on playing against Jimmy Butler: “Love it. Love it. One of the best competitors we have in our game. … I don’t know how many more opportunities I’m going to have so to be able to go against a fierce competitor like that.” — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) October 5, 2020

There is a clear level of respect that goes both ways between Jimmy Butler and LeBron james, but that isn’t stopping them from going head to head with one another.