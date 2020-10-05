Devdutt Padikkal catch vs Delhi Capitals: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s player proved his mettle in the field as well.

During the 19th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai, Royal Challengers Bangalore opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal proved his mettle in the field by playing a crucial role in sending back Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer.

It all happened on the third delivery of the 12th over when Iyer’s attempt of taking on Royal Challengers all-rounder Moeen Ali made him walking back to the pavilion.

Aiming to hit the off-spinner over deep mid-wicket, Iyer was out after Padikkal grabbed a first-rate boundary catch which saw him putting on display a brilliant balancing act.

ALSO WATCH: Prithvi Shaw hits glorious six off Navdeep Saini

Coming on the back of his 14th IPL half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders, Iyer departed for 11 (13) with the help of one four whilst batting at No. 3.

Playing his first IPL 2020 match, Ali has registered bowling figures of 2-0-21-1 after RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to field.

While Royal Challengers have made a couple of changes for this match in the form of bringing in Ali and Mohammed Siraj for Adam Zampa and Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Capitals made a lone change in including Axar Patel for Amit Mishra.

Devdutt Padikkal catch vs Delhi Capitals

How Twitterati reacted:

Players on the boundary line like playing passing the parcel, but this time it was Padikkal passing it to himself 🙌🏻#Dream11IPL #RCBvDC @devdpd07 pic.twitter.com/SiDIDqR005 — Disney+HotstarVIP (@DisneyplusHSVIP) October 5, 2020

Sensational catch by Devdutt Padikkal near the boundary rope. Great control of the body to not spill over the catch. He’s an excellent fielder. Dismisses DC skipper Shreyas Iyer. #IPL2020 — Karnataka Ranji Team║ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಣಜಿ ತಂಡ (@RanjiKarnataka) October 5, 2020

For more cricket-related news, click here.