Darren Till, who is a fan of Liverpool Football Club, addressed the team’s defensive errors against Aston Villa, which ensued an embarrassing score of 2-7.

Apart from being a top middleweight contender, Darren Till is also a Football fanatic, and is a native of Liverpool, a district in Merseyside which harbors the current English Premier League Champions. On Sunday, October 4, 2020, the champions, Liverpool FC suffered a humiliating 2-7 loss to Aston Villa, and evidently the Gorilla witnessed the matchup, as after its culmination he could not resist from expressing his opinion and therefore took to Twitter to put forth his thoughts about The Reds’ defensive fiasco.

Also read: “It’s one of the best I’ve ever seen”- Robert Whittaker Lauds Israel Adesanya’s Striking Prowess

Darren Till’s Tweet

On the micro-blogging website, The Rawdog compared the team’s defeat with one of his own previous losses in UFC. The 27-year-old brought in his lost bout against Jorge Masvidal, which took place in March 2019, and conveyed, “Haven’t seen a defence this bad since masvidal clipped me.”

Haven’t seen a defence this bad since masvidal clipped me 😭 — D (@darrentill2) October 4, 2020

In the referred clash, Darren Till started out strongly and it was even-Stevens until the end of the 3rd minute of Round 2. But at 3:01 mark, Masvidal landed a decisive heavy left and defeated Till in front of his home fans. Though as a consolation to Darren Till, the fight was adjudged as the Fight Of The Night.

Jorge Masvidal’s Incredible Strike

Darren Till, 18-3, is going through a phase of ups-downs, however the desire to become a champion is still in place. He is now set to face Jack Hermansson on the December 5, Fight Night event.

Click Here For More UFC News