Mike Evans, the Buccaneers Pro Bowl receiver, left Sunday’s game against the Chargers in the first quarter with an apparent injury. Evans was able to return before the end of the quarter.

Evans had already caught three passes for 47 yards prior to sustaining the injury. With Evans out, the Chargers took a 14-7 lead on Michael Davis’ 78-yard interception return for a score off of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Evans leads the NFL with four touchdown receptions through three games. He caught 10 of 18 targets for 108 yards during the Buccaneers’ first three games. Tampa Bay is 2-1 entering Sunday’s game against the Chargers, who are 1-2 after winning their season-opener against the Bengals.

We’ll provide an update on Evans’ status as soon as new information is available.